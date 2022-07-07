This Little Debbie Snack Is Getting a Major Flavor Makeover
And it will be in stores nationwide by the end of this month.
Little Debbie's iconic snack, the Oatmeal Creme Pie, is being launched in a brand new flavor. At the end of July, McKee Foods will put Snickerdoodle Creme Pies on shelves nationwide.
Instead of soft oatmeal cookies, the sandwich will be made with snickerdoodle hand pies and be filled with vanilla-flavored creme. This isn't the first time Little Debbie has shaken up their snack line. Earlier this year, the Zebra Cakes were transformed into mini donuts.
The new Snickerdoodle Creme Pies will come in packs of eight and will have a suggested retail price of $2.59, according to Food Business News. As someone who once got in trouble in after-school-care for sneaking a second Oatmeal Creme Pie, I personally can't wait to get my hands on these new Snickerdoodle editions.
