Here's What a $161,000 Vacation Gets You in 2024

So what does this hefty price tag include? The kind of experiences that the average traveler truly doesn't get access to. The itinerary includes lemur trekking on your own private island in Madagascar, a penguin encounter in Antarctica , and sleeping in sky pods and solar powered lodges. The trip starts in Cape Town, South Africa , where you will stay in a luxury villa equipped with pristine views, a private chef, and a cinema room. You'll also get to ride in a private helicopter ride and enjoy private tours of vineyards.

Move over, nine-month Royal Caribbean cruise , there's a new big ticket vacation in town. Luxury travel company Craft Travel is offering a $161,000 "trip of a lifetime" spanning two continents and three countries. Instead of nine months, it will be a comparatively short 18-night journey.

Then, you'll take a private flight to Antarctica where you'll spend seven nights at a futuristic glamping site. You'll see emperor penguins, go skiing, and embark on a climbing expedition. From Antarctica, you'll take another private flight to Sabi Sands, a safari park in South Africa, to see elephants, leopards, and wildebeests and stay at the Cheetah Plains Lodge.

The final leg of the trip will take you (again on a private jet) to a private island in Madagascar where you will stay in an oceanfront villa, go trekking and snorkeling amongst the island's rare wildlife, and delight in culinary offerings including typical Malagasy food. I do wonder how all of the turtles and penguins are feeling about the multiple private flights this trip includes.

All of this, accounting for accommodations, dining, wine and spirits, private flights, experiences, transfers, and entrance fees are included in the $161,000 price tag. It is good to note that the price per person is based on a group of four people attending the trip. The price goes up to $180,000 per person if only two people attend the trip.

Feeling interested or envious? You can head to Craft Travel to learn more.