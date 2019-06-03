The New Mac Looks Exactly Like a Cheese Grater, So It's a Meme Now

Apple has to be trolling us, right? The company kicked off its Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 3. One of the big unveils was its long-promised new Mac Pro. The tech magicians waved their cape and unveiled a giant cheese grater connected to a monitor. Moreover, they did this on the eve of National Cheese Day.
It's impossible not to see the computer and think of a large bell-shaped grater. Hell, maybe it does grate cheese. They didn't discuss that during the presentation. The new computer is an upgrade to the old "trash can" model where, as Gizmodo put it, "form trumped function."
Fortunately for people looking for the extra power this new computer promises, the company thought so much about function they might have forgotten to look at the, you know, cheese grater. So, of course, it quickly became the butt of jokes on social media.
The new Pro does not come cheap. The Pro Display XDR starts at $5,000. Meanwhile, the cheapest version of the computer (8-core Xeon processor, AMD Radeon Pro 580, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD) starts at $6,000. A computer for dedicated to watching Netflix and answer email this is not.
