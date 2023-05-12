This New Camper Trailer Costs $67,000 and Is Built for an Apocalypse

Courtesy of Mammoth Overland

In all these conversations about preppers and the impending apocalypse (which will certainly come for us, but hopefully and primarily the 1% and the people responsible for perpetual war and imperialism) no one seems to mention the elephant in the room: these rich people stockpiling ready rice and shotguns in their basements are 'fraidy cats! If you are constantly preparing to protect yourself from any and all possible threats, you are someone who lives your life ruled by fear. And that's fine! I have different anxiety diagnoses that keep me on high alert at all times, I understand living life on the defense. But what I think is particularly silly is that everything for preppers is marketed in a way that implies that this group of people is actually very tough and rugged. Look no further than the new Mammoth Overland ELE (ELE stands for Extinction-Level Event), as first reported by Gear Junkie. It is a $67,000 aerospace grade trailer that looks more like a tank than it does a recreational vehicle. That's probably because it was designed more in line to be on the frontlines of some sort of feral-bear-zombie attack than it was for a nice camp in the middle of the woods. In reality, this thing is a very tiny and uncomfortable place to hide!

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

I'm all for going into nature with a healthy dose of respect and preparation, but do we really need campers made from the material that they make airplanes out of? But not only that. This thing is equipped with bear spray, and the option to make it bulletproof for an extra $25,000. The bear spray thing I just don't get, because if you are pissing off enough bears that you need a 360-degree radial spray to ward them off, maybe you should stop doing whatever you are doing. Unfortunately, a bulletproof bunker is something that everyone in the US needs, starting with elementary school classrooms, shopping centers, and places of worship. But something tells me the average ELE customer and I are at odds about that issue. Inside the camper, you'll be able to find some more average creature comforts, like a king-sized bed and 32-inch flatscreen television. "Should occupants need to protect themselves, ELE provides options. A top hatch leads to a rooftop observation platform from which owners can operate the roof-mounted Drone Launch System," a press release about the product states. "Alternatively, if they wish to stay put, a gimbal-mounted, boom-operated night-vision camera connects to the onboard computer system for further exterior monitoring. From the 32-inch TV, occupants can monitor the drone and night-vision camera footage as well as the weather and radiological conditions, thanks to the onboard weather station and geiger counter." I mean, if you choose to spend your money like this, I cannot stop you. But I would gently recommend maybe donating to a conservation fund or climate action group too? You know, so the apocalypse might be a little less likely to happen. Personally, if the apocalypse descends upon humanity tomorrow I'm saying a quick prayer and going to sleep. I am not built to fight off feral zombie bears, nor will I even try.