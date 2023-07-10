Here's What We Know About Mattel's Brand New Theme Park

Soon, Barbie World won't just be a magical place inside the screens at movie theaters and brought to life by the effervescent and charming duo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Mattel Adventure Park is currently under construction in Glendale, Arizona and will feature rides and experiences from iconic Mattel brands like Hot Wheels, Barbie, Thomas the Train, and more.

Mattel Adventure Park was originally slated to open sometime in 2023, though if you watch the live construction cam of the theme park build site, it seems that only a Hot Wheels roller coaster looks close to completion. It is likely doors won't open to guests until 2024.

What we do know is that the park will feature a Barbie Beach House that will include a rooftop bar, plus the options to play Hot Wheels go-kart and hunt treasures with Thomas & Friends.

"Our unique indoor/outdoor design keeps your family cool and comfortable on even the hottest Arizona day with acres of air-conditioned space for your enjoyment, our stunningly themed party zones set the stage for the ultimate Barbie, Hot Wheels, or Thomas & Friends birthday party experience," the park's website describes.

NBC Los Angeles reports that the park will also feature laser tag, nine-hole mini golf, and a passenger train.

"We are delighted for Glendale to be the flagship location for this resort that will bring technology and globally established partners to create a one-of-a-kind environment," said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps in a press statement. "The Crystal Lagoons and the Mattel themed Adventure Park will complement our thriving sports and entertainment district and support our goal of being a premier destination for visitors from across the globe and for Glendale residents."

Watch this space for more updates as we await further details ahead of Mattel Adventure Park's opening date.