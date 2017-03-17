Monopoly Kills the Boot, Introduces the T-Rex and Other New Tokens

Until Thursday, Monopoly had only revealed the thimble was being given the boot after holding strong as a part of the game since 1935. Today's unveiling of the new tokens confirms the death of two more long-beloved tokens. The boot is getting the boot and so is the wheelbarrow. The departure of the dated icons means the battleship (introduced in 1935), the Scottie dog (1950s), the racecar (1935), the cat (2013), and the top hat (1935) all remain.

Hoping to move into fancy new digs on Park Place will be a T-Rex, a penguin, and a rubber ducky.

The next generation of Monopoly will officially be released this fall. So if you can't enjoy the game unless you play as the boot, you need to get yourself those good, soon-to-be vintage tokens now. That's the only way you'll be able to offer a tip of the top hat as those old tokens take a racecar down the Boardwalk, past Go and into the setting, um, battleship?