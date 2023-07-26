America's Newest National Monument Honors the Memory of Emmett Till and His Mother

A new national monument has been established to tell the story of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley. Emmett Till was only 14 years old when he was murdered in August 1955 after being abducted and tortured during a trip from Chicago to visit family in Mississippi. Mamie Till-Mobley spent decades fighting for justice—his killers were acquitted. Till's lynching was a monumental turning point in the civil rights movement in America.

The new monument will span three locations in Mississippi and Illinois that are intricately linked to Till's story. They include the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, where Till's murder trial was held; the Roberts Temple Church of God In Christ in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, where Till's funeral was held; and Graball Landing on the banks of the Tallahatchie River in Glendora, Mississippi, where Till's body was recovered from the water after he had been abducted, tortured, and murdered by two white men days earlier.

The goal for the monument was "a park that would properly honor the memory of Emmett Till and describe the ripple effect his murder had on our country," according to a statement shared by the National Parks Conservation Association, which brought the site to life in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, as well as Emmett Till's cousin Reverend Wheeler Parker and his wife Dr. Marvel Parker, Emmett Till Interpretive Center, Latham and Watkins, LLP and the Mound Bayou Museum of African American History and Culture. Reverend Parker is the last surviving witness to Till's abduction.

"Throughout American history, there are few stories as heart wrenching as the murder of Emmett Till. It is a story that lays bare the brutality of systemic racism and injustice for the world to see," Theresa Pierno, president and CEO for the National Parks Conservation Association, said in a statement. "But it is also a story of determination. This is a story of a brave young mother who experienced a parent's worst nightmare but found the strength and power to rise up and shine a light on injustice as a leader in the civil rights movement. Mamie Till-Mobley galvanized a movement and inspired a nation."

When Emmett’s funeral was held, his mother Mamie Till-Mobley insisted on a public open-casket funeral. She infamously said, "Let the world see what they did to my boy." The photos of the Emmett in his casket were published across the country— the images were so infuriating that they sparked outrage and inspired action across the nation.

"The America we live in still bears many of the scars of the past, and some of our darkest history repeats itself. We still see echoes of Emmett's story and blatant racial injustice in our society today, and as national park advocates, we are committed to doing our part to fight it. Black Lives Matter. They matter in our homes, they matter in our stores, our cities, and yes, in our national parks," Pierno continued. "The National Park Service cannot bring the Till family the justice they were so cruelly denied in 1955. But with this new national park site, our leaders are bringing this story back into the light so that we may all continue to learn and grow from it."

Emmett Till would have celebrated his 82nd birthday on July 25.