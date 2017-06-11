News

Netflix Just Announced a Ton More HDR Shows

Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

Last week, Netflix announced new HDR streaming, a.k.a High Dynamic Range streaming, which basically means your favorite TV shows will look even more incredible. And today, Netflix finally listed titles that'll get the full HDR treatment. 

In a Netflix blog post, the company announced it will add 100 hours of HDR programming by August 2016 and 150 hours by the end of the year, building on the already beautiful HDR visuals in Marco Polo. The company also offered specifics on what shows you can expect to stream in both Dolby Vision and HDR in the near future. It was rumored that Marvel's Daredevil would be the next series to get the HDR treatment, and now it's officially on the list. Take a look:

  • A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Bloodline
  • Chef’s Table
  • Hibana
  • Knights of Sidonia
  • Marvel’s Daredevil
  • Marvel’s Iron Fist
  • Marvel’s Jessica Jones
  • Marvel’s Luke Cage
  • Marvel’s The Defenders
  • The Do-Over
  • The Ridiculous Six


Now remember, it's not like just anyone can start streaming these titles in HDR. You'll need a compatible television and the $11.99 premium Netflix subscription. But if you've got both, you'll soon be able to go HDR crazy.  

