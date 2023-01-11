Nobu Is Opening 5 New Hotels in 2023, Take a Look at Them Here
The new locations include Rome, Marrakech, Atlantic City, and Toronto.
I’ll be honest. I only know what Nobu is because of Drake and social media. And even then, I really only know that it is all things elevated and luxurious. But even someone as plain as me can get excited about the idea of five new luxury hotels popping up in exciting destinations all across the world soon.
Nobu already has 32 hotel destinations, and 60 restaurants. The new hotels will be opening in Rome, Marrakech, Atlantic City, San Sebastian, and Toronto. They join recently announced properties in Bangkok and Abu Dhabi. Nobu will also be opening its first luxury residences in Toronto and Los Cabos, with six more to be opened at a later time. The other six residences will be in Al Khobar, Danang, Abu Dhabi, Tulum, Orlando, and Punta Cana.
On Tuesday, Nobu shared a promotional video highlighting the new locations:
"A place to relax in unpretentious luxury, while still feeling part of something special, the residences will provide purposeful design, elevated amenities including Nobu dining and room service for its residents and unparalleled access to the surrounding area through a dedicated team," a press release from Nobu states.
For the most luxurious of us, that technically means you could live at the Nobu Residence in Toronto, and then vacation at the Nobu Hotel in Punta Cana or Tulum or Rome or… you get it. For me, I'll need to start with trying a meal at Nobu before staying overnight.