Nobu Is Opening 5 New Hotels in 2023, Take a Look at Them Here

I’ll be honest. I only know what Nobu is because of Drake and social media. And even then, I really only know that it is all things elevated and luxurious. But even someone as plain as me can get excited about the idea of five new luxury hotels popping up in exciting destinations all across the world soon.

Nobu already has 32 hotel destinations, and 60 restaurants. The new hotels will be opening in Rome, Marrakech, Atlantic City, San Sebastian, and Toronto. They join recently announced properties in Bangkok and Abu Dhabi. Nobu will also be opening its first luxury residences in Toronto and Los Cabos, with six more to be opened at a later time. The other six residences will be in Al Khobar, Danang, Abu Dhabi, Tulum, Orlando, and Punta Cana.

On Tuesday, Nobu shared a promotional video highlighting the new locations: