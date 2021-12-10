You Can Book Private Jets Through a New Service That's 'Just Like Expedia'

Flying private is a luxury few can afford, and, as such, not everyone knows how to go about booking a private jet. A new service is changing that. While it isn't making flying private any more affordable, unfortunately, it is making booking a jet as easy as booking a regular flight online.

The service, called Jettly, just launched a brand-new booking platform that CEO Justin Crabbe told Travel + Leisure works "just like Expedia." Crabbe also told Travel + Leisure that "The typical private jet broker model is like, bringing it back to the '90s, before the Airbnbs and Ubers of the world."

While the platform is in beta right now, it is fully functional.

"It's made for a millennial mindset," Crabbe explained. "We don't want to be tied to brokers, we want things now—or yesterday."

The site is similar to other travel booking platforms, like Expedia and Kayak, but has a few unique features that are specific to flying private. Travelers can punch in a departure point and destination along with travel dates and Jettly will present them with pricing data from different operators, different types of jets, and different policies and options to review.

Jettly features 23,000 private planes in 190 countries and territories, per a press release, and features a private concierge that will help with planning.

Crabbe told Travel + Leisure that private travel has picked up in the last few years, both for business and personal travel, and suspects it is partly due to COVID-related fears. Crabbe said that Jettly gets about 15,000 requests per month.

"It's unbelievable how much demand there is," he said.

And that despite the massive expense of flying private. The average flight booked on Jettly costs about $35,000 with an average flight time of between three and four hours, per Travel + Leisure.

It's worth noting, however, that if you pack a plane with all your pals and split the expense, a trip on a private plane could cost around what you'd pay for a seat in first class on a regular flight. Sometimes it's worth it to splurge on yourself.