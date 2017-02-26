The Latest Rumored Oreo Flavors Sound Amazing

As evidenced by Oreo's bizarre new Marshmallow Peeps and Swedish Fish flavors, it's anyone's guess as to what the classic sandwich cookie company is concocting in its mysterious Wonder Vault these days. But thanks to apparent leaks on social media over the last week, it turns out you can get a glimpse at the new flavors Oreo might unleash this summer.

The new flavors -- Firework, Waffles & Syrup, and Mississippi Mud Pie -- were first revealed by an Instagram account called Candy Hunting, which posted a series of images (check 'em out below) showing graphics of their packages. The Firework flavor, which features a creme filling with popping candy, is expected to debut sometime in early summer, while the Waffles & Syrup and Mississippi Mud Pie flavors are rumored to hit store shelves shortly after that. How the new Oreos will stack up to favorites like Peanut Butter and S'mores remains to be seen.