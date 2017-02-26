The Latest Rumored Oreo Flavors Sound Amazing

As evidenced by Oreo's bizarre new Marshmallow Peeps and Swedish Fish flavors, it's anyone's guess as to what the classic sandwich cookie company is concocting in its mysterious Wonder Vault these days. But thanks to apparent leaks on social media over the last week, it turns out you can get a glimpse at the new flavors Oreo might unleash this summer.
The new flavors -- Firework, Waffles & Syrup, and Mississippi Mud Pie -- were first revealed by an Instagram account called Candy Hunting, which posted a series of images (check 'em out below) showing graphics of their packages. The Firework flavor, which features a creme filling with popping candy, is expected to debut sometime in early summer, while the Waffles & Syrup and Mississippi Mud Pie flavors are rumored to hit store shelves shortly after that. How the new Oreos will stack up to favorites like Peanut Butter and S'mores remains to be seen.
An Oreo spokesperson, however, would not confirm the new cookie flavors, when reached via email.
"We’ve seen a lot of OREO flavor leaks (some real and some fake), but we will be sure to keep you updated on flavor news from the OREO Wonder Vault," the spokesperson said. "Right now we’re really excited about PEEPS flavored OREO cookies and the Milka OREO Chocolate Candy Bars which continue to roll out nationwide."
In addition to the all-new flavors, it looks like a previously released limited-edition flavor, Jelly Donut, is also coming back to store shelves sometime later this year, complete with updated packaging, according to Candy Hunting:
Again, it's worth noting that Oreo has not confirmed any of the new flavors, so don't get too excited about dunking your way to Mississippi Mud Pie or Waffles & Syrup-flavored milk just yet. As always, we'll keep you updated.
