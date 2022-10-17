This New Orient Express Train Is 1920s Art Deco Perfection
These stunning interior images will definitely have you looking at ticket prices.
Orient Express has unveiled the stunning new interior of its future train car, designed with the past held close. The design will be displayed at Contemporary Art Week in Paris between October 17 and 24 at the Domus Maubourg. The train cars will also be shown later this year in Miami at Design Miami from November 30 to December 4. But if you can't make it to Paris or Miami, you can get an inside look at all the fantastic details right here.
Maxime d'Angeac, a French architect who has worked with luxury brands like Hermés and has helped bring historic apartments and castles to the modern world, led the reimagining of iconic train cars.
"Created like a work of art, the future Orient Express train was born from a marvel, the Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express, entirely reinvented and equipped with outstanding facilities. From this framework, a decor emergeda—one without a defined era, instead inspired by Art Deco, Empire and contemporary styles. The train's history has been rewritten, this time transcending trends," Maxime d'Angeac said in a press release shared by Orient Express. "Nothing is superfluous—each detail has meaning. It is part engineering feat, part dream-inspiring work of art that is the epitome of French Luxury, complete with refined decor, sublimated by the savoir-faire and talent of the finest French artisans."
The cars will be ready for passengers in 2024, right before the Paris Olympic Games. Get a sneak peek of the cars below:
"We are proud, today, to reveal the first images of the future Orient Express train. A story inspired by a dream, a timeless train, the object of all fantasies and which becomes reality," said Sébastien Bazin, the Chairman & CEO of Accor, in the press release. "Maxime d'Angeac's design awakens the myth with the revelation of its luxury, modernity, and French elegance. Tomorrow, the Orient Express will shine again, proud of its 140 years of history and looking to the future. The legend continues."
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.