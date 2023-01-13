Orient Express Is Launching a Luxury Cruise on the World's Largest Sailing Ship

Orient Express is expanding from land to sea, with the unveiling of the world's largest sailing ship for luxury cruises in 2026. The Orient Express Silenseas "will echo the glorious era when writers, artists, painters, princesses and movie stars spent time between Monte-Carlo, the beaches of Saint-Tropez, Cap d'Antibes, Cannes and its famous Croisette and discovered a refinement tinged with exquisite insouciance and joie de vivre, inviting them to extreme escapades," according to a release from the company.

The ship is 220 meters long and will have 54 suites, two swimming pools, two restaurants, and a speakeasy bar.

"With Orient Express Silenseas, we are beginning a new chapter in our history, taking the experience and excellence of luxury travel and transposing it onto the world's most beautiful seas," said Sebastien Bazin, the Chairman and CEO of Accor, the company that owns Orient Express in a press release. "This exceptional sailing yacht, with roots in Orient Express' history, will offer unparalleled service and refined design spaces, reminiscent of the golden age of mythical cruises."

In addition to the amenities listed above, there will also be an Amphitheatre-Cabaret and a private recording studio. Spa treatments, meditation sessions, and stops at ports throughout the French Riviera.

Pricing hasn't been shared yet, but I imagine these cruises will be a once and a lifetime experience for more than one reason.