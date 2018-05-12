Prince Has a New Album Coming Out

Adherents of the Purple One will be happy to know that Prince's steady posthumous musical output is continuing. Even if you're not an obsessive collector of Prince ephemera, or didn't apply to work at the late musician's Paisely Park estate as its official archivist, you'll still rejoice at the prospect of a new Prince album.
Rolling Stone reports that a new record of previously unreleased tracks from Prince's storied vault is primed to be released in 2019. The yet-to-be-named album will debut on Tidal -- the subscription streaming platform owned by Jay-Z, which will maintain exclusive streaming rights for 14 days. After that, Prince's estate will handle a worldwide physical release and distribution of the album, so you can buy a CD or record, like you used to before the internet became a thing.
Yes, you'll have to sign up for Tidal to listen to the album before the physical release. Of course, Jay-Z doesn't want you to blink when it comes to signing up. As you'd expect, he's hyping the new Prince release quite emphatically.
"Our only goal is to share Prince's music with his fans as he wanted," he said in a statement. "After thoughtful and honest conversation with him, he chose TIDAL as his partner for HITnRUN Phase Oneand HITnRUN Phase Two, and we will continue to respect and honor Prince’s enduring legacy and wishes with this new collection."
Prince might have passed away in 2016, but his music is clearly has a lot more to say, even in his absence. Let's hope the vault stays open.
