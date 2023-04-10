Princess Cruises Is Launching a 116-Day Sailing in 2025

Princess Cruises is going big, offering its longest voyage ever with a new 116-day World Cruise that will visit 26 countries on six different continents. The new itinerary will cover 33,500 nautical miles, stop at 51 destinations, and provide access to 27 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

This immense sailing experience is set to embark on January 5, 2025, from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and from January 20, 2025 from Los Angeles, California. Departures from either location will be roundtrip. The Island Princess ship will serve as host for the nearly four-month-long cruise, which continues the growing cruise industry trend of increasingly lengthy sailings available for travelers looking to get a taste of life at sea.

"We're highly regarded for our World Cruises and our 2025 voyage promises to be one for the ages as our longest adventure ever offered," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, in a shared statement. "Our expert itinerary planners have assembled an unmatched combination of popular ports and off-the-beaten-path locales for a global journey not found anywhere else."

The itinerary includes stops in Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, the Mediterranean, Central America, Africa, Asia, and more. Locations will include Bar, Montenegro, Taranto, Italy, the Greek islands of Patmos and Volos, the Pyramids of Giza, the Singapore Botanical Gardens, the old town of Cartagena, and so much more.

There will be 12 overnight stays at various destinations. Booking for the cruise is available now. Bookings include roundtrip airfare—economy for balcony stateroom and first class airfare for Reserve Collection, mini-suites, and suites. You can also get discounts for onboard packages that include fitness classes, spa treatments, shore excursions, wifi, and more.

You can check out the complete itinerary and explore booking options at Princess.com.