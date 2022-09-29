Here's the First New M&M'S Character in a Decade

Mars is expanding its motley crew of M&M'S brand ambassadors with the addition of a new color of spokescandy. Named Purple, because surprise, she's purple, this new character is "designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity," and "is known for her earnest self-expression," according to M&M'S. As I've said about all the M&M'S characters, this is a lot of personality to give to a character who is ultimately meant to entice you to eat it.

"Mars is thrilled to debut the newest member of the M&M'S cast of characters to the world. There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self—our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique," said Global Vice President at Mars Wrigley Jane Hwang in a press release. "Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&M'S spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M'S can."

Purple, not one to show up without some fanfare, is marking her arrival to the M&M'S team with a music single and video. The song "I'm Just Gonna Be Me" will be available on all streaming platforms, and the video will feature Red, Yellow, Orange, Brown, Blue, and Green—the entire tasty team!

Welcome to the world, Purple! I'm excited to eat the purple M&M'S now.