Qatar Airways Just Unveiled Its Newest Airport Lounge, and It's Epic

Qatar Airways has just made your next trip through Hamad International Airport in Doha a relaxing, nature-oriented experience.

The airline just unveiled its new Al Mourjan Business Lounge, dubbed The Garden, which is located in the northern expansion of Hamad International Airport and it spreads across almost 80,000 square feet (7,390 square meters). Available for the airline's premium passengers, the lounge is an extension to the existing Al Mourjan Business Lounge – South for the airline's first and business class passengers, and it serves as a modern oasis of relaxation for travelers.

Overlooking the gorgeous greenery of The Orchard below and surrounded by natural lights and exotic plants, Al Mourjan Business Lounge is designed to pamper guests while they are waiting for their next flight. Thanks to unique relaxation spaces, including 24 quiet spaces, and multiple areas for guests to socialize, the lounge is the perfect spot to surround wind down and get treated to stellar service while at the airport.

In addition to quiet spaces, which are free of charge for the first six hours of your lounge stay, The Garden is equipped with a slew of amenities to fulfill both your leisure and relaxation needs. Guests can enjoy spa facilities as well as manicure and pedicure stations, and those looking to break a sweat before their flight will be able to do so at the lounge's fitness studio, which flaunts treadmills, an elliptical, and even exercise bikes, as well as locker rooms to safely store your belongings. Once you're done, you can also take advantage of the lounge's showers and washrooms to freshen up before heading to the gate.

The space is also great for families and kids, thanks to a nursery and a game room.