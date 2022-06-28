This Red Robin Deal Will Get You a Meal for $10 & It's Good All Month Long
You're going to want to get in on this Gourmet Meal Deal.
If you're looking for a hearty meal deal this summer, Red Robin has got you covered. The American burger chain is giving fans a $10 Gourmet Meal deal that any burger lover can get behind.
The limited-time offer allows Red Robin fans to get one of the brand's Gourmet Burgers, bottomless steak fries, and a bottomless drink for only $10. The promotion is available all day and includes specific burgers off the menu.
Fans can choose from:
- Gourmet Cheeseburger: a beef patty topped with Red's Pickle Relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and your choice of cheese
- The Whiskey River BBQ Burger: a fresh beef patty with Whiskey River BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Banzai: a teriyaki-glazed patty topped with grilled pineapple, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
The $10 meal deal will be available to fans from now through July 31, 2022 all day at locations nationwide for dine-in only.
