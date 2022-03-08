A New River Boat Cruise Lets You Enjoy Southern Food from Memphis to New Orleans

There is a new deluxe river cruise experience for travelers who want to travel through the South in a whole new way. According to Travel + Leisure, American Queen Voyages is offering a trip between Memphis and New Orleans (or vice versa) that will emphasize some of the best that Southern cuisine has to offer.

This summer, guests will be able to take a nine-day cruise that will stop in Vicksburg and Natchez, Mississippi, and St. Francisville and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, in addition to New Orleans and Memphis. There will be departure dates on June 5, 12, 19, and 26, with fares starting at $2,599 per person. Luxury and Owner's suites will also be available for $7,699 per person.

Throughout the trip, guests will be served dishes like panko-crusted alligator, pork rind-dusted pan-fried trout, blackened redfish, and craft beer fried chicken. Travelers staying in the Luxury or Owner's suites will be able to attend complimentary cooking classes and a brunch hosted by chef and Biscuit Queen Regina Charboneau.

To go on cruises offered by American Queen Voyages, passengers must show proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test and get an antigen test the day before boarding the ship. Masks are not required on these cruises.

"American Queen Voyages takes great pride in bringing a taste of the region to the dining rooms of its paddle wheelers as they churn up and down the Mississippi River," Kari Tarnowski, American Queen Voyages senior vice president of marketing and sales, told Travel + Leisure. "The flavors of the cuisine take inspiration from the river and are recreated with local ingredients and techniques unique to the south."

To book your trip or learn more about the cruises that American Queen Voyages has to offer, head to the company's website.