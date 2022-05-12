The First-Ever Holy Water-Infused Hard Seltzer Is Here
Jesus turned water into wine & MSCHF turned holy water into hard seltzer.
According to the Bible, Jesus turned water into wine, and now, MSCHF is turning holy water into hard seltzer. The boundary-pushing American art collective is making its foray into the booze industry with the launch of its Sacred Seltzer.
The 5% ABV beverage, which is available in Mango, Cherry, and Lime, features 95% holy water that was "blessed according to official Catholic procedure on March 31, 2022 in LA County, CA," the company reports. You can even watch the blessing on MSCHF's website.
After the holy water was blessed, the now-sold-out seltzer was canned by California's Eliqs Brew Co. Sacred Seltzer. And while it flew off figurative shelves, once the brand (hopefully) restocks, you can get it in six-packs for $24.
Now whether it tastes good remains to be seen. According to Uproxx, the Sacred Seltzer earned an "okay-ish rating," though the cherry flavor was reported as "so bad, it's not even fit for the Judas in your life." Woof. Meanwhile, BroBible called the seltzer "certainly palatable," but Input "[couldn't] rave about" the lime flavor. It turns out getting "crunk on Christ"—their words, not mine—might not be the tastiest experience.