The First-Ever Holy Water-Infused Hard Seltzer Is Here

According to the Bible, Jesus turned water into wine, and now, MSCHF is turning holy water into hard seltzer. The boundary-pushing American art collective is making its foray into the booze industry with the launch of its Sacred Seltzer.

The 5% ABV beverage, which is available in Mango, Cherry, and Lime, features 95% holy water that was "blessed according to official Catholic procedure on March 31, 2022 in LA County, CA," the company reports. You can even watch the blessing on MSCHF's website.