Sapporo Is Releasing Its First New U.S. Beer in Almost 5 Years

It's clear at this point that skinny cans of light beer and hard seltzer are not going away anytime soon. There's a lot of money in that part of the beer and seltzer market, and it has sent almost every major beer brand chasing the high that White Claw has been riding. It's alluring enough that Sapporo is releasing its first new beer in the US in nearly five years.

Sapporo Pure is a new light lager from the Japanese brand. It clocks in at just 90 calories, so it comes in the skinny can. It's also quite sessionable at a 4% ABV, which might be enticing for the looming return of backyard hangouts. Though, it will be sitting on an increasingly crowded shelf at the liquor store.

Sapporo says this is brewed for "the consumer who seeks a balanced, active lifestyle," putting it in line with most of the new light beers that frequently cite hiking and generally being active among favorite activities of the light-beer-crushing public.

"More and more consumers are taking a balanced approach in their choices in alcoholic beverages, and we wanted to meet that expectation with an exceptional light beer," said Scott Pederson, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Sapporo USA. "With Sapporo continuing to grow in popularity, PURE is a natural expansion of our portfolio. Our Japanese brewers have been actively overseeing the development of the beer in North America, taking great care in getting the taste just right."

The six-packs of skinny cans are rolling out in 17 states this month. You'll be able to track them down in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Even with the release looking a bit like a lot of other beer releases from big companies, the 90-calorie mark is at the lower end of the spectrum for light beers, which may be alluring to calorie-conscious drinkers.