You Can Now Use Snapchat to Scan Ingredients for Recipe Recommendations

Even if you're of the age bracket that's outgrown Snapchat (or you're just dating emotionally available men and rendered its use irrelevant), you might want to rethink your stance on the photo messaging app. The tech giant has created a feature that lets you use its camera to find recommended recipes based on the ingredients you already have.

As part of Snapchat's latest update, the Food Scan allows you to snap a photo of an ingredient and will, in turn, generate more than 4,500 recipes courtesy of allrecipes.com.

"Allrecipes provides home cooks with the tools, information and inspiration they need to create meals they love with ease. This innovative and fun augmented reality feature takes that experience to an entirely new level," VP of Strategic Partnerships for Meredith Corporation Alicia Cervini said in a press release. "It's exciting to bring Allrecipes in to the Snapchat camera, encouraging the next generation of cooks to explore a wide variety of recipes and be even more creative in the kitchen."

The concept overall is simple. With 1,200+ ingredients logged in the Snapchat system, you can scan a photo of your item—be it at the grocery store or whatever's kicking around in your pantry—to access allrecipes.com's entire library of recipes that include said ingredient. It'll even provide you with some fun Wikipedia facts so that you can cosplay chef.

"Our brands have seen tremendous engagement with Snapchat and this partnership speaks to our commitment to providing exciting new experiences for our audiences on this platform," Meredith Digital President Alysia Borsia said in the release. "As we continue to lean into our social channels, we're thrilled that Allrecipes is the exclusive brand powering the food category within Snapchat's Scan feature."