You'll Need to Fill Out This New Form if You're Visiting St. Lucia Now

For those of you planning any travel to St. Lucia in the near future who are also planning to arrive via airplane, you'll need to make sure you've completed a new digital form that is now required for entry. On St. Lucia's tourism website, an announcement says that the new policy went into effect on March 1, 2023.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to "complete the form online prior to arrival to avoid delays on arrival," according to the site. "The online form can be completed wherever the internet is available prior to landing in Saint Lucia."

To fill out the form, which can be done up to three days prior to arrival, you'll need the following information on hand, according to St. Lucia's travel guidance:

Flight Information

Passport details for all family members traveling with you

A photo of travel documents, your passport bio page (or ID card for OECS citizens only)

A valid email address



Only one form needs to be filled out per family or group. The form will be a relatively standard immigration questionnaire, asking for information like the reason for your visit, your health status, and other trip details.

"We have been listening to our nationals, visitors, and investors who are seeking seamless travel experiences backed by confidence in the management of the destination's entry processes," a Department of Immigration official told Travel + Leisure.

If you don't fill out the form prior to arrival, you'll need to fill out a paper version of the form upon arriving at the airport in St. Lucia. While that won't be the end of the world, it will add extra time to your trip that could be spent enjoying the island.