This New Study Ranks U.S. Airlines on Reliability, Value, & Experience

Flying can be a stressful experience, but some airlines offer more than others. Ever wonder which carrier to choose to avoid worrying about lost luggage, delays, pet safety, and general comfort? Thankfully, the process just got a little easier with a new report by the folks over at WalletHub that ranks the best airlines.

The personal finance website released the ranking of US airlines earlier this month based on 2021 flight data collected by the US Department of Transportation. The report provides a best-to-worst ranking of 11 airlines: JetBlue Airways, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Spirit Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Envoy Air, and SkyWest Airlines.

The report, as listed above, features not only mainline carriers like American and Delta, but also low-cost carriers like Frontier and Spirit. Regional carriers like SkyWest Airlines and Envoy Air were also included because they make up at least one percent of domestic scheduled service according to the study.

To get its results, Wallethub scored airlines on 16 different topics across four main categories including baggage, departures and complaints, animal incidents, in-flight comfort and cost, and safety. Some of the other topics used for ratings were delays, WiFi availability, legroom, denied boardings, and price. To properly score each airline, every category was assigned a number of points "based on our subjective view of its importance" according to the Wallethub.

After totaling points from each category, Delta Air Lines came out on top as the overall best airline with a score of 70.48 out of 100. Southwest Airlines on the other hand, came in last with a score of 30.60 points earned out of 100.

See below the complete list of airlines ranked best to worst according to Wallethub: