America's Newest Mega Theme Park Is Opening Along Route 66

"We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort," American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said in a statement. "At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state's business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma."

Dubbed the American Heartland, the whopping $2 billion project will take over 1,000 acres across northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake. Inside, you can expect to get lost in a huge theme park as well, which will sprawl across 125 acres.

To picture this park, you'll have to literally think very, very big. A huge new theme park and resort is set to open in Oklahoma along Route 66, and the size is comparable to your favorite Disneyland parks.

It will be an immersive American-themed experience for everyone. The theme park will be family-friendly, and visitors will be able to tour six American lands, named Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village, and Electropolis, which will walk them through American history.

And of course, the educational experience will be topped off with a slew of attractions. Guests will be able to enjoy a long list of rides, family attractions, live shows, and even waterways. And don't worry about food and drinks—there will be plenty of options there, too.

Given the size of the place, you might want to consider spending more than one day at American Heartland, which you will be able to do without leaving the property. The development, in fact, will include a 300-room hotel, which will also feature an indoor water park.

You'll have to wait a little bit before you get to enjoy the new theme park and resort, though. The first phase of the project is scheduled to open in spring 2025, and it will include the 320-acre RV park and campground, dubbed Three Ponies RV Park and Campground, which flaunts 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins. The theme park and resort, instead, are set to open in 2026.