This Gorgeous New Tuscan Villa Will Help You Live Out Your Cinematic Fantasies

When I was 18 years old, I moved to Florence, Italy for my first year of college. I was young, broke, and inexperienced—and even then I don’t think Tuscany was wasted on me. I *will* say that it's not how I'd want to experience the Italian region again. Rather, I'd like it to be spent staying at a place like Villa Ardore, a newly opened bespoke luxury villa built out of a traditional stone farmhouse.

"We wanted to create a place where everyone has the luxury to be who they are and feel like it could be their own luxury home," said owners and married couple Christian Scali and Stephen Lewis in a press release about the opening. "And we have created that luxury home experience without sacrificing any part of what makes Villa Ardore special—its deep roots as a farmhouse in one of the world's most storied wine regions."

And while my classics professor in Florence thought the best way to experience Tuscan tradition was to put on a commedia dell'arte mask and dramatically read lines of Dante's Inferno to a group of hungover college students in the ruins of a Roman theater at 8 am, Scali and Lewis thankfully have a different idea.