This Gorgeous New Tuscan Villa Will Help You Live Out Your Cinematic Fantasies
The stone farmhouse was newly transformed into a luxury travel experience.
When I was 18 years old, I moved to Florence, Italy for my first year of college. I was young, broke, and inexperienced—and even then I don’t think Tuscany was wasted on me. I *will* say that it's not how I'd want to experience the Italian region again. Rather, I'd like it to be spent staying at a place like Villa Ardore, a newly opened bespoke luxury villa built out of a traditional stone farmhouse.
"We wanted to create a place where everyone has the luxury to be who they are and feel like it could be their own luxury home," said owners and married couple Christian Scali and Stephen Lewis in a press release about the opening. "And we have created that luxury home experience without sacrificing any part of what makes Villa Ardore special—its deep roots as a farmhouse in one of the world's most storied wine regions."
And while my classics professor in Florence thought the best way to experience Tuscan tradition was to put on a commedia dell'arte mask and dramatically read lines of Dante's Inferno to a group of hungover college students in the ruins of a Roman theater at 8 am, Scali and Lewis thankfully have a different idea.
The property that Villa Ardore sits on is home to multiple historic buildings dating back to the 15th century and overlooks the Chianti wine country. From the outside, the villa is pristine while remaining true to an earlier time, and the medieval town of San Gimignano sits just one hill over.
There are eight bedroom suites on the property, and the rest of the features of the property are entirely of the 21st century. There’s an infinity pool overlooking the countryside, a hydro-massage area, a poolside bar, private spa, professional kitchen, and despite challenges, there's even high-speed Wi-Fi.
Florence and Siena are 40 minutes away from Villa Ardore, and smaller towns are just 15 minutes away. Staying seems like it would invoke similar feelings as Diane Lane in Under the Tuscan Sun, but somehow more luxurious.
And if you want to make sure you're getting the absolute most out of your trip (not all of us have the time to Eat, Pray, Love our way through Italy after all), you can book experiences based on your interests, including shopping street markets or driving a Fiat 500 through the winding Tuscan roads.
To learn more about booking or simply just gawk at the rest of the photos from the property, head to VillaArdore.com.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.