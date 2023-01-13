M&M's and Twix Cookie Dough Ice Cream Are Coming to Stores

Mars is starting 2023 by giving us three new ice cream options to pick up from the grocery store. M&M's Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, Dove Mini Sticks, and Twix Cookie Dough Ice Cream will all be introduced starting this month and will be released nationwide beginning in March.

"We know that introducing new varieties and flavors of ice cream to fans can bring more moments of happiness, joy and togetherness, which is why we have paired our delicious Mars Ice Cream with some of our most iconic brands in the Mars portfolio like Dove, M&M'S and Twix. Our new offerings promise consumers a delicious at-home ice cream experience that can be enjoyed all year long," Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director, said in a press release.

The new M&M's Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches will have M&M's, cookie pieces, and ice cream in between baked chocolate cookies. They will be sold in packs of four. The Dove Mini Sticks Vanilla Ice Cream with Dark Chocolate and Almonds will come with a coating of the dark chocolate and almonds and will be sold in packs of six.

Finally, the Twix Cookie Dough Ice Cream comes with soft cookie dough bites, pieces of chopped Twix bars, vanilla ice cream, and a caramel swirl all mixed together. The Twix ice cream will be sold in 16-ounce pints.