These 2 New River Cruises Offer Opulent Views of Ancient Wonders
Visit the Pyramids of Egypt or travel to the Taj Majal.
Despite a tumultuous few years for travel—including restrictions lasting well into 2022—cruising is back and maybe bigger than ever, especially with more and more luxury ships hitting the water.
Now, you can add more to your travel bucket list. Luxury river cruise operator Uniworld is introducing two all-new river cruises that will explore ancient wonders, Travel Pulse reports. As part of its Exotics Collection for 2023, the S.S. Sphinx and Ganges Voyager II will bring passengers through Egypt and India as part of their respective itineraries.
"We are excited to expand some of our most popular offerings next year," President and CEO Ellen Bettridge said, according to the outlet. "Many of our guests are seeking bucket-list experiences next year, while others want to spend time traveling as a family or multi-generational group, so introducing a truly incredible Cruise and Rail trip through India, more mystery cruises, and an itinerary packed with family fun and the historical wonders of Egypt seemed like a natural step. We constantly strive to anticipate guests’ needs and innovate accordingly, and we know these new itineraries are really going to resonate."
The Ganges Voyager II will set sail on a 16-day immersive journey in October 2023 and it also includes a luxury private train ride through the Golden Triangle and more. You'll also have two nights in Oberoi Hotels in New Delhi and Mumbai—during which you'll witness the great Taj Mahal, Amber Fort, and Ranthambore National Park, the latter of which holds the world's largest population of Bengal Tigers.
As for the trip through Egypt, which includes a 12-day sail along the Nile, the S.S. Sphinx will visit the country's greatest wonders, including the Pyramids, Temple of Karnak, the Valley of the Kings, and Temple of Luxor. You'll have plenty to do aboard the ship too with gourmet dining destinations, a swimming pool, massage room, and 42 suites—where, naturally, you'll sleep on fine Egyptian cotton.