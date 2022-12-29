Who's Performing at the New Year's Eve Countdown & How to Watch

New Year's Eve was largely disrupted by Omicron last year, forcing us to swap the club for the couch. And while you might think that means we're itching to get out, maybe it was just the reminder we needed. It's a lot more fun to eat Chinese takeout with a bottle of Veuve to yourself than shuffling into a crowded bar with sweaty strangers.

If you're planning to celebrate NYE with the elite squad of Ryan Seacrest, Andy Cohen, and your dog, here's everything you need to know about this year's New Year's Eve countdown broadcast coverage.

Who's hosting and performing?

ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

ABC's annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast is returning to TV screens for the 51st straight year. Seventeen-time host Ryan Seacrest will resume his usual duties alongside co-hosts Liza Koshy and Jesse James Decker. Duran Duran, Jax, J-Hope, and New Edition will perform from Times Square, while Ciara, Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Fitz and the Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, and TXT will go live from Disneyland. Fans can also expect LA performances, including a set from Wiz Khalifa. The holiday special will kick off at 8 pm EST on December 31.

CNN's New Year's Eve Live from New York City's Times Square with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Despite Andy Cohen's controversial (and wildly hilarious) champagne-fueled antics last year, the Bravo figurehead will return to the stage alongside longtime pal Anderson Cooper for the sixth consecutive year. The program, which is set to air at 8 pm EST on New Year's Eve, will feature performances and appearances by 8-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher, Kevin Hart, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, and more. Jean Smart, Cheri Oteri, and Ava Max will join Cooper and Cohen on stage live in Times Square.

NBC's Miley’s New Year's Eve Party

Miley Cyrus is back following a successful 2021 New Year's Eve special. The Miami-based festivities will feature live performances from Dolly Parton, Sia, Rae Sremmurd, Fletcher, and more, while special guests include SNL's Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman. You can catch Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC at 10:30 pm EST. It will also be live-streamed on Peacock.

FOX News Channel's All-American New Year Live from Nashville

FOX News Channel will ring in the New Year with FOX & Friends Weekend hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee at 10 pm EST. The broadcast will include a performance from country star Brantley Gilbert.

How to stream online

You can stream the FOX, NBC, ABC, and CNN specials from their respective sites or apps—FOX Now, the NBC app, CNNgo, and ABC Live. Miley's New Year’s Eve Party will also be live-streamed on Peacock.

How to watch the ball drop

Catch the ball drop via webcast on Times Square's official site, without commercials. You can also catch the stream on TimesSquareBall.net.