Who's Performing at the New Year's Eve Countdown This Year & How to Watch

With a sudden uptick in COVID-19 numbers, you might want to rethink your plans to party until dawn in a crowded club. Is kissing a random stranger at the strike of midnight really worth the omicron? Didn't think so. That doesn't mean you have to forego the festivities altogether, though. Your couch is the new Tao and bottle service just got a lot cheaper.

While we don't yet know if spectators will be allowed at the ball drop this year (New York City will make the decision before Christmas Day, according to the New York Post), the time-honored NYE tradition will be going down live on television whether there are hoards of people there IRL to see it or not. Between Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's annual CNN coverage, you've still got a jam-packed December 31, whether you leave your home or not.

Here's how to watch and who's performing.

Who's hosting and performing?

ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

It wouldn't be New Year's Eve without Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. For the 50th year in a row, the holiday special will air on ABC with 16-time host Ryan Seacrest. Ciara, Billy Porter, and Liza Koshy are set to join Seacrest on stage while LL COOL J, Chlöe, and Journey perform, among others. The special kicks off at 8 pm EST on ABC.

CNN's New Year's Eve Live from New York City's Times Square with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will take the Times Square stage for their fifth consecutive special this year, set to air at 8 pm EST on CNN. Katy Perry will perform from her Las Vegas residency, and William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Leslie Jordan, among others, will also make special appearances throughout the evening.

NBC's Miley’s New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

NBC has given Carson Daly the night off this year, with Miley Cyrus and SNL's Pete Davidson taking over hosting duties for the network. Airing live from Miami at 10:30 pm EST on NBC, the pair will welcome a star-studded lineup of performers, including Saweetie, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and more—with the promise of more surprise appearances, as well.

FOX's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast with Ken Jeong and Joel McHale

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are back this year for Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast, with Billy Idol, Trace Adkins, Imagine Dragons, and others hitting the stage with live performances. Coverage will kick off at 8 pm EST on FOX.

How to stream online

You can stream the FOX, NBC, ABC, and CNN specials from their respective sites or apps—FOX Now, the NBC app, CNNgo, and ABC Live. Miley's New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will be live-streamed on Peacock.

How to watch the ball drop

The ball drop will be available via webcast on Times Square's official site, without commercials. You can also catch the stream on TimesSquareBall.net.