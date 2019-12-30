Here's How to Watch the New Year's Eve Countdowns & Performances

The first thing we'd like to explain is that nobody standing at the NYC New Year's Eve ball drop, aside from the celebrities, has peed in a very long time (unless they are holding a tiny water bottle of "lemonade"). It's much cozier to watch the ball drop from your home, with the only possible downside being that everyone can hear when you mess up the lyrics to "Auld Lang Syn."
And the NYE shows have developed and multiplied tremendously over the years to accommodate all the viewers who like to get cozy. Because of that, it can get a little confusing, so we've put together a simple rundown to guide you through the prime time party. May all acquaintance be forethought, y'all.
Who's hosting and performing?
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest
America's radio sweetheart Ryan Seacrest will be hosting for the 14th year in a row, alongside Ciara, Lucy Hale, and Billy Porter. Ciara is also on the list of performers for the evening, which includes Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa, and SHAED. Post Malone will be the headliner. FYI country star Jessie James Decker will reveal a "First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year" during the event, so get ticketing.
Fox's New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square
No Seacrest infiltration for this one, just 100% Steve Harvey and cohost Maria Menounos for three and a half hours. You can expect a performance by Sting, as well as a number or two from Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes, and Why Don't We (a new-ish American boy group, if you didn't know). There will also be some "celebrity cameo appearances," including comedian Kenan Thompson and renaissance man Ken Jeong.
New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage for the third year in a row. The show will be live from New York City’s Times Square, and will include performances from Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Shania Twain, Patti LaBelle, Keith Urban, 50 Cent, The Chainsmokers, and comedian and actress Dulcé Sloan.
¡Feliz 2020!
The now five-hour special has been on air since 1986 and spreads from coast to coast, featuring "live music, the best of 2019 news, sports and entertainment," as well as a trove of casual celebrity appearances. The hosts this year will be aplenty, with Univision, UniMás, and TUDN personalities Raúl de Molina, Alejandra Espinoza, Chiquinquirá Delgado, Rafael Araneda, Migbelis Castellanos, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Adrian Lastra, and Marc Crosas taking Times Square, and Alan Tacher, Lindsay Casinelli, Sherlyn González, Evelyn Sicarios, and El Bebeto hosting Los Angeles (with a few big names in between).
As for the entertainment, New York’s Times Square will feature Pedro Capó, Joss Favela feat. Mariachi Sol de México, CNCO, and “Reina de la Canción” winner Yennis Bencosme. San Antonio will broadcast Belinda, Bronco, Álex Fernández, Los Ángeles Azules, and Kinky. And, concluding the coastal zig zag, Miami's Bayfront Park will host Pitbull, Nacho, Darell, Paulina Rubio, Amara la Negra, and I’m Chino.
What channel is it on?
ABC
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air for five-and-a-half hours starting at 8pm EST on ABC.
CNN
New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will air for five hours starting at 8pm EST on CNN.
FOX
New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey will air from 8-10pm and 11pm-12:30am EST on FOX.
Times Square Live Broadcast
The ball drop and festivities will be live-streamable from TimesSquareNYC.org.
Univision
¡Feliz 2019! will air for six hours starting at 8pm EST on Univision.
How to stream online
Times Square Live Broadcast is a promising option for online streaming. TV channels like ABC, CNN, FOX, and others all have mobile and set-top apps that you can download and watch the celebration on, as well, or try their websites (CNN doesn't require a log in). Viewers can watch the ¡Feliz 2020! special via Univision NOW, Univision’s live on-demand streaming service available on iOS and Android.
How to watch the ball drop
Aside from the Times Square Live Broadcast, which will be live-streamed from TimesSquareNYC.org, you can see the ball drop on any of the aforementioned TV channels. They're all going to show it! You can also go pee in a bottle with Dua Lipa, as long as you get to Times Square 12 hours early.
Send Foodz: Vegandale
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.