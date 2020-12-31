Here's How to Watch the New Year's Eve Countdown & Performances

Say what you will about 2020, but don't act like you're all that disappointed to miss another overhyped and undervalued New Year's Eve bash. The best—and, ahem, safest—way to ring in 2021 is on the couch with a bottle of Veuve and your good pals, Ben & Jerry.

Especially considering the most time-honored NYE tradition—aka that momentous countdown and ball drop—will be going down all the same. Minus, of course, the hoards of people crowding the streets to watch IRL. But between Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's CNN coverage, you might want to map out your watch schedule in advance. Here's how to watch and who's performing.

Who's hosting and performing?

Ah, the OG. For the 49th year in a row, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air live on ABC at 8 pm EST. And while, of course, Ryan Seacrest will be back to resume his usual hosting duties, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter, and Ciara will also be joining him on stage to assist. Musical performances include Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Nelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat.

CNN's New Year’s Eve Live from New York City’s Times Square with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

For the fourth consecutive year, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be reporting live from Times Square beginning at 8 pm EST on CNN, with John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti LaBelle, Jimmy Buffett, Josh Groban, Goo Goo Dolls, and Jon Bon Jovi among those set to take the stage for performances.

NBC's New Year's Eve 2021 with Carson Daly

NBC is broadcasting live from 10 pm to 11 pm and 11:30 pm to 12:30 am EST. Carson Daly will return for his usual hosting gig, but with a little help from Amber Ruffin. The show will feature performances from Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

FOX's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast with Ken Jeong and Joel McHale

The live, three-and-a-half hour coverage—hosted for the first time by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale—will feature performances from Ava Max, Gabby Barrett, Green Day, and John Legend. The broadcast will air from 8 to 10 pm and 11 to 12:30 am.

How to stream online

How to watch the ball drop