Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for New Year's Eve

Photo courtesy of Mountain Mike's Pizza

Another year has passed. That's how these things go. Whether or not you made the most of the year, New Year's Eve is arriving. It usually brings parties, food, and big plans for having a better year next go-round. However you choose to celebrate the close of 2021 and start of 2022, you're going to need to eat. Restaurants across the country will have special offers to entice you through its doors (or drive-thru or website). You can eat well and get a deal as a good omen for what next year will bring. Those deals include discounts at Shake Shack, Wendy's, White Castle, and loads of other places. Spend your time in numerical glasses instead of searching for deals. We've pulled together all of the best food deals on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Enjoy.

Free Food Over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Shake Shack

The deal: Use the Shack app or website to take advantage of buy-one-get-one-free ShackBurgers. Use the code "THANKYOU21."

When: Through January 2 Wendy's

The deal: The chain is running a pair of new deals each week this month. This week, you can use the app to get a free six-piece order of nuggets with any purchase.

When: Through January 2 Wendy's

The deal: The chain is running a pair of new deals each week this month. The second deal lands you a free order of Baconator Fries when you make any purchase at all.

When: Through January 2 White Castle

The deal: Join the Craver Nation loyalty club for the first time (that's in the White Castle app), and you'll get a free Original Slider Combo. That's four Original Sliders, French Fries, and a small drink. You don't have to buy anything.

When: Through December 31 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: If you're new to the Premier Rewards Plus Program, you'll get a free Pizookie in-restaurant. The word looks confusing, but it's basically just a giant warm cookie.

When: Ongoing

Food Deals Available on New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Grab 15% off any pizza with the code "NYE15." Hurry, though, the code is only good until midnight.

When: December 31 Wendy's

The deal: For $2, you can buy a Wendy's Key Tag, which lands you a free Jr Frosty every day for a year when you make any purchase. The purchase goes to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When: Through December 31 Cotton Patch Café

The deal: Grab the Café's Black Eyed Peas and Cabbage for $1.22.

When: December 31 - January 2

Arby's

The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee through Grubhub when you spend at least $15.

When: December 31 - January 1 Boston Market, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Checkers, Insomnia Cookies, and Honeygrow

The deal: You'll get a $0 delivery fee from Grubhub when you place an order that hits the $15 minimum.

When: January 1 Fatburger

The deal: Get free delivery when you order through the Fatburger website.

When: December 30 - January 5 Noodles & Company

The deal: Get free delivery if you're a Noodles Rewards member and order through Noodles.com or the Noodles Rewards app.

When: Through December 31 Super Coffee

The deal: Take 30% off your first subscription order with the code "SUPERSELF." Plus, you'll get free shipping.

When: Through February 8 HelloFresh

The deal: Grab 16 free meals and free shipping with the code "HFNewYear." Though, you'll have to be a new customer.

When: Through January 31 Green Chef

The deal: If you're new to the meal service, you can take $130 off your first subscription and get free shipping. Use the code "GCNewYear."

When: Through January 31

Photo courtesy of Einstein Bros. Bagels

Gift Card Deals Available on New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Red Lobster

The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards in-restaurant or online and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an order of $30 or more. That discount will have to be used in January or February.

When: Through December 31 White Castle

The deal: Grab a free $5 gift card when you buy $25 in gift cards. The bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 28, 2022.

When: Through January 2, 2022 The Cheesecake Factory

The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards to get a $15 card for your pocket. Bonus cards are valid from January 1 to March 31, 2022.

When: Through December 31 Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: Spend $25 on a gift card and you'll get a bonus card worth $5. That can go quite a ways at a bagel shop.

When: Through December 31 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Grab $5 in Pretzel Perks (one-time-only use) when you spend $25 on gift cards. The bonus cash has to be spent by March 27, 2022.

When: Through December 31 California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Grab $20 on a free card when you spend $100 on gift cards.

When: Through December 31 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Buy a $50 eGift Card and you'll get a $10 card for free. If you buy a $100 card, you'll get a free $25 card and a VIP 20% off card.

When: Through January 1, 2022 Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Grab a pair of $5 bonus gift cards for every $25 card you purchase online. If you buy a $25 gift card in-restaurant or at the drive-thru, you'll get one $5 bonus card.

When: November 30 - December 31 Pie Five Pizza

The deal: Get a free personal pizza with up to five toppings or a signature pizza for every $25 in gift cards you spend. Those free pizzas are only redeemable in January.

When: Through December 31 Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Get a $5 kickback card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards online or in-store.

When: Through January 4