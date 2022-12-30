Here's Where You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for New Year's Eve

My New Year's resolutions involve all the usual things: walk more, travel more, be on my phone less, and most importantly, spend less. The world is an expensive place to be, and that means I can't spend to my whims. Fortunately, there are a ton of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day food deals to be found so I can at least start 2023 sticking to one of my goals.

If you also want to save money, whether it is part of your resolutions or your bank account would appreciate a break after the holidays, check out all the deals you can find in the final hours of 2022.

Shake Shack

The deal: Get free delivery on your orders when you place your order through the Shake Shack app by using the promo code GETSHACK.

When: Now until December 31

Wendy's

The deal: You can grab a free small chili with any in-app purchase, buy a Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwich and get one for $1, and get $4 off of any in-app delivery order of $20 or more until December 31.

When: December 1-31

Wendy's

The deal: On New Year's Eve you can get a free Breakfast Baconator with any mobile order.

When: December 31

Baskin-Robbins

The deal: Get 31% off scoops of Baskin-Robbins ice cream on December 31.

When: December 31

White Castle

The deal: Starting January 1, members of White Castle's reward program Craver Nation can get the following deals:

Buy one, get one free Sloppy Joe, Smokey Joe, or Spicy Joe Slider (Excluding Orlando)

$1 off any size Mac and Cheese Nibblers

2 Breakfast Sliders for $2

$2 5-piece Cheese Sticks

Free Sack of Fries with Purchase of a Crave Clutch

When: Begins January 1, while supplies last.

Smashburger

The deal: Get $5 off delivery orders.

When: Until January 1

Popeyes

The deal: You get BOGO chicken sandwich combos, just by placing orders through the Popeyes app or the Popeyes website.

When: Until January 1

Taco Bell

The deal: Get a $2 Grilled Chicken Burrito when you order in stores, online, or in the mobile app, and then you can get a free Grilled Chicken Burrito on your next visit.

When: Through January 4

Taco Bell

The deal: Get a free Mexican Pizza with any in-app order of $15 or more. Limited to one per customer.

When: Through February 1

Taco Bell

The deal: Get a free Crunchwrap Supreme on orders of $20 or more when ordering through Grubhub.

When: Through January 1

Taco Bell

The deal: Get $3 off your breakfast order of $15 or more when ordering through any third-party app.

When: January 1 through February 1

7-Eleven

The deal: 7Rewards members get a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for $6 if they order directly through 7Now, the 7-Eleven delivery app. This deal is limited to one pizza per order.

When: January 1

Krystal

The deal: Get 10 sliders for $9.99.

When: Through January 16

Sonic

The deal: Get two of the following items for $5: the Grilled Cheese Burger, small order of Jumbo Popcorn Chicken (with dipping sauce), and the regular Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap. You can get any two, either doubling up on one option or mix and matching them.

When: Through December 31

Dunkin'

The deal: Get a classic donut for $1 when you buy a medium hot or iced coffee or larger.

When: December 28 through January

TGI Friday's

The deal: Get 25% off party trays, platters, and family meal bundles with the promo code NYE25OFF.

When: December 29 through January 1

Burger King

The deal: Royal Perks members can get free any-size fries with any digital purchase—in app or online—once a week. The deal refreshes every Sunday.

When: Through June 30

Hardee’s

The deal: You can get two Breakfast Biscuits for $5 and mix and match between four different biscuits.

When: Through February 7

Arby's

The deal: When you sign up for Arby’s Rewards, get a free Classic Roast Beef Sandwich with purchase.

When: Ongoing