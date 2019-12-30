Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on New Year's Eve & New Year's Day

The end of the year and the start of a new year can be an expensive time. There's your New Year's Eve party and the fancy (probably greasy) brunch you hope to be feeling well enough to go to on New Year's Day. Those are going to cost you.
However, there's still a lot of day outside of those events. So, it's worth knowing where to get some cheap grub and hangover remedies on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. That's what you can dig up here: Free and cheap food from places like Wendy's, Shake Shack, Burger King, and other restaurants that will keep you functioning throughout the two-day party.
Below you'll find our running list of the best deals on food for the end of 2019 and the start of 2020.
The Chopped Cheese Pizza Has Arrived!
Free Food on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
Postmates / Vita Coco
The deal: In honor of your first hangover of 2020, Postmates and Vita Coco have put together a recovery kit that you can get for free if you live in New York. The kit includes coconut water, a breakfast sandwich, facemask, Ibuprofen, and more. To get it, log into Postmates starting at 9:30am EST on New Year's Day to order one and have it delivered to your door. There are a limited supply, though. Outside the app, a truck will be cruising around the city as well, doling out free supplies to the hungover masses.
When: January 1
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Kids are eating free every day from Christmas to New Year's Eve.
When: December 25-31
Sheetz
The deal: Grab a totally free coffee at Sheetz today. It will help you power through the night and into the new year.
When: December 31
Food Deals on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
Bahama Breeze
The deal: Two straight days of late-night deals on cocktails are headed your way. Order any Legendary Island Cocktail for $2.20 from 9pm to close on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
When: December 31 - January 1, 9pm-close
Dog Haus
The deal: The Haus is looking to be your one-stop hangover cure for the first day of 2020. Get The Hangover burger -- white American cheese, smoked bacon, Haus chili, a fried egg, and mayo -- plus a 16-ounce PBR for just $5.99.
When: January 1
Drizly
The deal: The alcohol delivery service is offering $5 off your order or free delivery for new users with the code "HELLO2020." Kind of perfect for that last-minute New Year's Eve planning or a New Year's Day mimosa emergency.
When: December 29 - January 4
Boston Market
The deal: Flash this coupon when you buy a family meal and you'll get a free whole apple or pumpkin pie.
When: Through December 31
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: You can trim up to $50 off all coffee gifts. No code is required.
When: Through January 1, 2020
Cicis
The deal: A three-course carryout meal will run you just $9.99 this month. It comes with a 10-piece order of Cheesy Bread, a large one-topping pizza, and a nine-count order of cinnamon rolls when you use this coupon.
When: December 1-31
Other Deals Available on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
Applebee's
The deal: Applebee's Neighborhood Drink of the Month is bringing back the Dollarita. It's a one-dollar margarita. Only, this month, it's called a Merry Dollarita and comes with a little pomegranate in the mix.
When: Through December 31
Wendy's
The deal: For just $2, you can buy a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag that will land you a free Frosty with any purchase every day for a year.
When: Can be purchased through January 31, 2020
Shake Shack
The deal: Get free delivery from GrubHub with an order of at least $10.
When: Through December 31
Burger King
The deal: Get free delivery from Burger King on delivery orders of at least $10 through GrubHub.
When: Through January 6
Snuffer's
The deal: Get yourself a free order of Cheddar Fries when you sign up for the Snuffer's loyalty program through December 31.
When: Through December 31
Winc
The deal: The code "wincholidays" is going to land you 35% off your first order from the hand-picked wine subscription service.
When: Through December 31
B.GOOD
The deal: For every $1 donation you make to B.GOOD's partners at FoodCorps -- in-store or through the B.GOOD app -- you'll get a coupon for a free side, shake, or smoothie.
When: December 3-31
Kroger Wine
The deal: Get set for the holidays. Take 40% off Kroger Wine’s Winter Whites 12-pack with the code “SAVE40.” You can also get 20% off the Winter Whites six-pack with the code “SAVE20.”
When: December 10 - January 4
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.