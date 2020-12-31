Everywhere You Can Get Free Food on New Year's Eve & New Year's Day
Celebrate with a little food on the house.
Even without the big parties and the bathroom-less hoard gathered in Times Square, New Year's Eve will still be a celebration. It's the only night in your life you get to tell 2020 to eat it and actually watch it disappear.
Whether you're most looking forward to kissing 2020 goodbye on New Year's Eve or enjoying the first moments of 2021 on New Year's Day, there are a lot of food deals that are going to help you celebrate to the best of your ability. Restaurants around the country will have special offers and free delivery to help you get the food you need to make it through the day. You'll find offers from McDonald's, Panera, Chili's, and loads more restaurants.
These are the best food deals you'll find on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Free Food on New Year's EveShake Shack
The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on single burgers and chicken sandwiches to start the new year. Use the code "THANKYOU" when you order through the Shake Shack site or mobile app.
When: Through January 3
Panera
The deal: Sign-up for the My Panera Coffee subscription (usually $8.99 a month) and you'll get three free months. That subscription gets you unlimited coffee while you're subscribed.
When: Sign-up through December 31
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Keep yourself awake for that private New Year's you're planning. Get a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced.
When: 5 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1
Quiznos
The deal: Buy an eight-inch sub and you'll get another one for free. (If you're in Canada, it's the same but for nine-inch subs.)
When: December 31
Wendy's
The deal: Make any purchase at all through the Wendy's mobile app and you'll get a free Breakfast Baconator.
When: Through January 17
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a free order of Wendy's new Pub Fries with a purchase in the mobile app.
When: Through January 31
Wendy's
The deal: You're going to grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger when you make any purchase in the Wendy's mobile app.
When: Through January 31
Food Deals on New Year's EveMcDonald's
The deal: There's a $0 delivery fee on orders that hit a $20 minimum through Uber Eats.
When: December 31 - January 3
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Grab two dozen glazed donuts for $12 in celebration of a whole new year coming.
When: Through January 3
Chili's
The deal: December's $5 Marg of the Month is the Merry Berry 'Rita, which features Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blackberry Syrup, strawberry puree, and fresh sour. You can even get it to-go where that's allowed, which if perfect for your private New Year's soiree.
When: Through December 31
Sheetz
The deal: Grab a free self-serve coffee once a week over a stretch of two months.
When: Weekly through January 31, 2021
Chipotle
The deal: Hit the $15 order minimum on Grubhub and you'll get free delivery.
When: January 1
Burger King
The deal: Grubhub is offering $3 off an order that includes a spicy chicken sandwich.
When: December 31
Church's Chicken
The deal: Order a spicy chicken sandwich, and you'll get $3 off your order.
When: December 31
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Alternatively, you can order through Postmates and get $3 off a $15 minimum order if you're new to Postmates. If you're not a new customer on Postmates, you can take $5 off a $25 order.
When: Through December 31
Dunkin'
The deal: Get free delivery through Grubhub on orders of at least $12.
When: January 1
Corner Bakery
The deal: It's launching "Free Coffee at the Corner." You don't have to buy anything at all, you're just getting a free coffee in any size when you stop by a Corner Bakery. You're even able to order that freebie online.
When: Daily through December 31
Quiznos
The deal: Get free delivery when you order through Uber Eats and hit the $10 order minimum.
When: Through February 20
Quiznos
The deal: Take 20% off your order if it's your first Quiznos order through DoorDash. You'll have to hit a $15 minimum, though.
When: Through December 31
Mrs. Fields
The deal: The customizable Heartfelt Holiday Gram is going to be 25% off through the end of the year.
When: Through December 31
Auntie Anne's
The deal: To celebrate the return of its Chocolate Frost drink, Auntie Anne's is offering free deliveries through the Pretzel Perks app.
When: Monday-Friday through January 1, 2021
Torchy's Tacos
The deal: Get free delivery all weekend to celebrate the new year. Though, the deal is only available on orders that are placed through the Torchy's site.
When: January 1-3
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Any order of at least $15 through Grubhub is eligible for free delivery.
When: Through January 3
El Pollo Loco
The deal: Get free delivery on orders through Grubhub.
When: January 1
Gift Card Deals Available on New Year's EveShake Shack
The deal: Get a free shake voucher when you drop $25 on gift cards. You'll be able to buy those online and in-store.
When: November 27 - December 31
Chili's
The deal: Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.
When: Through December 31
Red Lobster
The deal: For every $50 you drop on gift cards, you'll get two bonus coupons that can be used in January and February. The first is for $10 off two adult dinner entrées, and the second is for $10 off any To Go or delivery order of at least $30. Though, that delivery order has to be placed through RedLobster.com.
When: Through December 31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and you'll get a $5 card for free.
When: November 18 - December 31
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Buy a $50 card to get a $10 bonus card for free. Pretty straightforward. You'll be able to redeem the bonus card from January 1 to February 7, 2021.
When: Through December 31
Bonefish Grill
The deal: A $10 card will wind up in your pocket when you buy a $50 gift card. That freebie will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.
When: Through December 31
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: Take home a $5 bonus card with every $25 card you buy in-store or online.
When: November 27 - December 31
Other Food Deals on New Year's EvePopeyes
The deal: Get a free three-piece order of chicken tenders when you place your first order through the chain's mobile app.
When: Ongoing
Dunkin'
The deal: To introduce its new Extra Charged Coffee—it has 20% more caffeine—to the world, you can get a medium for $2.
When: Through January 26
Wendy's
The deal: Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that lands you free Frostys for an entire year.
When: Buy through January 31
Burger King
The deal: For $5 you can grab two Whopper Jr meals through the mobile app. That's two Whopper Jrs, two small French Fries, and two small soft drinks.
When: Ongoing
Tim Hortons
The deal: Grab zero-dollar delivery through the chain's mobile app.
When: Through December 31
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Grab a free regular size drink when you buy $30 worth of gift cards.
When: Through January 5, 2021
7-Eleven
The deal: Get free delivery through the 7Now app with the code "FREE4U."
When: Through January 3, 2021
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.