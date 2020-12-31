News Everywhere You Can Get Free Food on New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Celebrate with a little food on the house.

Even without the big parties and the bathroom-less hoard gathered in Times Square, New Year's Eve will still be a celebration. It's the only night in your life you get to tell 2020 to eat it and actually watch it disappear. Whether you're most looking forward to kissing 2020 goodbye on New Year's Eve or enjoying the first moments of 2021 on New Year's Day, there are a lot of food deals that are going to help you celebrate to the best of your ability. Restaurants around the country will have special offers and free delivery to help you get the food you need to make it through the day. You'll find offers from McDonald's, Panera, Chili's, and loads more restaurants. These are the best food deals you'll find on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Free Food on New Year's Eve Shake Shack

The deal: Take advantage of a

When: Through January 3 Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on single burgers and chicken sandwiches to start the new year. Use the code "THANKYOU" when you order through the Shake Shack site or mobile app.Through January 3 Panera

The deal: Sign-up for the My Panera Coffee subscription (usually $8.99 a month) and you'll get three free months. That subscription gets you unlimited coffee while you're subscribed.

When: Sign-up through December 31 Cumberland Farms

The deal: Keep yourself awake for that private New Year's you're planning. Get a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced.

When: 5 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1 Quiznos

The deal: Buy an eight-inch sub and you'll get another one for free. (If you're in Canada, it's the same but for nine-inch subs.)

When: December 31 Wendy's

The deal: Make any purchase at all through the Wendy's mobile app and you'll get a free Breakfast Baconator.

When: Through January 17 Wendy's

The deal: Grab a free order of Wendy's new Pub Fries with a purchase in the mobile app.

When: Through January 31 Wendy's

The deal: You're going to grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger when you make any purchase in the Wendy's mobile app.

When: Through January 31

Gift Card Deals Available on New Year's Eve Shake Shack

The deal: Get a free shake voucher when you drop $25 on gift cards. You'll be able to buy those online and in-store.

When: November 27 - December 31 Get a free shake voucher when you drop $25 on gift cards. You'll be able to buy those online and in-store.November 27 - December 31 Chili's

The deal: Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Red Lobster

The deal: For every $50 you drop on gift cards, you'll get two bonus coupons that can be used in January and February. The first is for $10 off two adult dinner entrées, and the second is for $10 off any To Go or delivery order of at least $30. Though, that delivery order has to be placed through RedLobster.com.

When: Through December 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and you'll get a $5 card for free.

When: November 18 - December 31 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Buy a $50 card to get a $10 bonus card for free. Pretty straightforward. You'll be able to redeem the bonus card from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Bonefish Grill

The deal: A $10 card will wind up in your pocket when you buy a $50 gift card. That freebie will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Take home a $5 bonus card with every $25 card you buy in-store or online.

When: November 27 - December 31

Other Food Deals on New Year's Eve Popeyes

The deal: Get a free three-piece order of chicken tenders when you place your first order through the chain's mobile app.

When: Ongoing Get a free three-piece order of chicken tenders when you place your first order through the chain's mobile app.: Ongoing Dunkin'

The deal: To introduce its new Extra Charged Coffee—it has 20% more caffeine—to the world, you can get a medium for $2.

When: Through January 26 Wendy's

The deal: Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that lands you free Frostys for an entire year.

When: Buy through January 31 Burger King

The deal: For $5 you can grab two Whopper Jr meals through the mobile app. That's two Whopper Jrs, two small French Fries, and two small soft drinks.

When: Ongoing Tim Hortons

The deal: Grab zero-dollar delivery through the chain's mobile app.

When: Through December 31 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Grab a free regular size drink when you buy $30 worth of gift cards.

When: Through January 5, 2021 7-Eleven

The deal: Get free delivery through the 7Now app with the code "FREE4U."

When: Through January 3, 2021