New York Bodegas Are Closing to Protest the Immigration Ban

On Facebook, organizers write that the protest will be "a public show of the vital role these grocers and their families play in New York’s economic and social fabric and, during this period, grocery store owners will spend time with their families and loved ones to support each other; many of these families have been directly affected by the Ban."

Yemen is one of seven Muslim-majority nations listed as a part of the ban and many Yemeni business owners and their families have already felt the impact of this ban. The executive order bars Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely and suspends refugee admissions from others nations for 120 days. It also specifically blocks citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days.