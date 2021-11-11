New York City's Iconic $1 Pizza Slices Are Getting More Expensive
You can blame ingredient inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain issues.
New York City's dollar slice is a downright delicacy. One that, more times than not, you're enjoying from a street curb at 2 am under the influence of way too many tequila sodas. It's a time-honored tradition, really, and a rite of passage to becoming a New Yorker. But now, those NYC staple shops are up charging your pizza.
Thanks to inflation, global supply chain issues, and national labor shortages, your classic $1 slice is getting more expensive, the New York Post reports. 2 Bros. Pizza, for example, has upped its dollar charge to $1.50 a slice while other spots have raised prices over $2 out of pure necessity.
"Inflation is affecting every single ingredient, every single item we use," co-founder of 2 Bros. Pizza Oren Halali told The Post. "Flour, cheese, tomatoes, gloves, paper goods, paper plates, napkins. Everything. Labor is definitely up, as well."
According to Staten Island's Mona Lisa Pizzeria, cheese is up 10%, flour is up 50%, pepperoni has risen 67%, and tomatoes have jumped 76% while garlic has skyrocketed 400%—not to mention an increase in pizza box and aluminum plate prices.
"Our profit margin goes down every day," Giordano told the paper. "We're trying not to scare people away with higher prices. If we raise prices according to rising food costs going up, we'll soon have no customers walking through the door."