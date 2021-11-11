New York City's Iconic $1 Pizza Slices Are Getting More Expensive

New York City's dollar slice is a downright delicacy. One that, more times than not, you're enjoying from a street curb at 2 am under the influence of way too many tequila sodas. It's a time-honored tradition, really, and a rite of passage to becoming a New Yorker. But now, those NYC staple shops are up charging your pizza.

Thanks to inflation, global supply chain issues, and national labor shortages, your classic $1 slice is getting more expensive, the New York Post reports. 2 Bros. Pizza, for example, has upped its dollar charge to $1.50 a slice while other spots have raised prices over $2 out of pure necessity.