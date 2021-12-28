Cow Escapes from New York, Lives in a Sanctuary Now

Last week, a baby cow escaped a New York City slaughterhouse and went on the lam. The 400-pound bovine creature sent local police and park rangers on a wild goose chase but was eventually corralled. Rather than send her back to the slaughterhouse, she was sent off to greener pastures, also known as a sanctuary in New Jersey, of course.

According to NBC New York and the Morristown Daily Record, the cow, named Stacy, was captured in Flushing Meadows Corona Park the same day she escaped. The nine-month-old was taken in by Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue center in Sussex County in New Jersey, where she was being held in a temporary quarantine.

"Little Stacy is doing well, getting used to us as she awaits test results that will hopefully give her the OK to go in with some other kids," the center said in an update on the cow.

The facility houses animals "from slaughterhouses, live markets, farms, extreme neglect, abuse, religious ceremonies, abandonment" and ones "found wandering the streets." Once she clears quarantine, Stacy will join 93 other bovines. There are 450 animals total at the facility, which boasts 230 acres. That beats getting turned into ground beef any day.