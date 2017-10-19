Kids Debate New York vs. Los Angeles on 'Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has uprooted itself from Hollywood Boulevard to spend the week in Brooklyn, which has included a lengthy interview with David Letterman. Between Kimmel's arrival on the East Coast and the looming possibility of a Yankees versus Dodgers World Series, Kimmel saw the opportunity to stir the pot by resurfacing the never-ending New York versus Los Angeles debate.
The show sent a crew out on street corners in both cities to ask kids questions about New York and Los Angeles. Naturally, every kid said their city is the best. However, their conceptions about the other city were hilarious and, occasionally, a little on point. The first little girl from New York knows this debate well. She says you don't want to be stuck in a car all day. Point, New York. On the other hand, the first kid from LA notes his mom's brother lives in LA. Point, Los Angeles.
Watch the whole segment above to get a kid's perspective on how New York has "real" food and consumes more alcohol because New Yorkers need to make the bad feelings go away. It's also important to note that one kid's mom runs errands. Important stuff, here.
