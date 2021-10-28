New Zealand Loosens Border Restrictions for Some Travelers

On Thursday, New Zealand officials announced that some border restrictions would be eased for certain travelers. The country has had strict rules throughout the pandemic and is still completely closed off to most travelers. Tourists will likely not be allowed to enter the country until 2022, which hasn't changed with the latest updates.

The changes, which start on November 14, will make it more accessible for New Zealand residents stuck abroad during the pandemic. The New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins laid out a plan to halve the amount of time international arrivals would be required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated. Now, those travelers will only have to spend seven days in a military-run hotel. They will still have to isolate themselves at home until the traveler has received negative results after nine days in the country.

There will be no required quarantine time for some fully vaccinated travelers coming from certain Pacific Islands starting on November 8. These reductions in the restrictions are part of a multiple-phase plan to slowly reconnect New Zealand to the rest of the world while still preventing COVID-19 infections. The country does not plan to open to tourists until at least 90% of the population has been fully vaccinated.