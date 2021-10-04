New Zealand Tightens Travel Requirements for International Travelers

New Zealand has had some of the strictest lockdowns for COVID-19 in the world. In August, Prime Minister Jacinta Arden announced that international travelers likely wouldn't be able to enter the country until 2022. Now, the nation has updated the entry requirements for the travelers already permitted into the country.

Starting November 1, all eligible international visitors will be required to be fully vaccinated for entry. Only essential travelers can enter the country right now, so this doesn't mean just any vaccinated person can visit.

"Getting vaccinated is the most effective measure against the transmission of COVID-19, and the risk of serious illness or death," said New Zealand's COVID-19 Response Minister, Chris Hipkins, in a statement. All travelers aged 17 and older arriving by airplane who aren't New Zealand citizens have to be vaccinated to enter the country. Any of the 22 approved COVID-19 vaccines are accepted by the New Zealand government.

Even with the new vaccination requirement, everyone arriving is still required to quarantine in a government-operated hotel for two weeks. In addition to the vaccine and quarantine, most travelers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of flying into the country. The government said there is a planned rollout of a digital verification system at the border, but that hasn't been implemented yet.

The country has dropped its previous goal of zero COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Delta variant, Reuters reported. But that's where the expanded push for vaccinations enters the picture. So far, 2 million of New Zealand's population of 5 million people have been vaccinated, and the nation's reopening plan is contingent on 90% of the country's population being fully vaccinated.

The projected opening date for the nation's border is still early 2022. Air New Zealand requires all passengers, regardless of their destination, to be fully vaccinated between now and February 2022. Given the requirements for essential travelers now, there may be similar requirements for all travelers in the future, so plan accordingly.