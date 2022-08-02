New Zealand Has Fully Reopened Its Borders for the First Time Since 2020

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

South Pacific tourism magnet New Zealand has fully reopened its borders for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago.

As BBC reports, the country will once again accept tourists with visas, student visas, and other visitors as of August 1, 2022. It's the final step in the country's gradual reopening after it shut its borders almost entirely for more than a year in an attempt to keep COVID infections at bay.

In March, New Zealand first announced its reopening to visitors from several visa-exempt countries, including but not limited to the United States, much of Europe, and certain countries in Asia and South America. Now, students or anyone from non-visa-waiver countries eligible to obtain a visa can also travel there. The country's maritime border also reopened, with cruise ship passengers and private boats now allowed to dock at ports across the island nation.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated and take two COVID tests upon arrival. However, there are no quarantine requirements. Officials hope the full reopening will boost New Zealand's tourism economy, which was devastated by the lengthy border controls. The country's years-long restrictions have been hailed as one of the world's most successful pandemic mitigation strategies.

