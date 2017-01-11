There's Officially a New Zodiac Sign

Today, NASA entered unfamiliar territory, revealing news that will resonate best with bewildered singles and your local clairvoyant: that there's a new zodiac sign.

The space agency announced that a 13th zodiac constellation exists, and for some, stoked speculation that you might not be a Sagittarius after all (you still are). Writing in a Tumblr post, NASA introduces the new but centuries old constellation Ophiuchus, noting that ancient Babylonians originally included 13 constellations in the zodiac, and not 12.

So according to the Babylonians -- the progenitors of that crap we call Astrology -- the sun moves through 13 constellations throughout a calendar year. It only took 3,000 years for NASA to call the ancient civilization's bluff, so kudos to them.