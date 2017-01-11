There's Officially a New Zodiac Sign

Today, NASA entered unfamiliar territory, revealing news that will resonate best with bewildered singles and your local clairvoyant: that there's a new zodiac sign.
The space agency announced that a 13th zodiac constellation exists, and for some, stoked speculation that you might not be a Sagittarius after all (you still are). Writing in a Tumblr post, NASA introduces the new but centuries old constellation Ophiuchus, noting that ancient Babylonians originally included 13 constellations in the zodiac, and not 12.
So according to the Babylonians -- the progenitors of that crap we call Astrology -- the sun moves through 13 constellations throughout a calendar year. It only took 3,000 years for NASA to call the ancient civilization's bluff, so kudos to them.
Just for the sake of transparency, it’s worth noting that Ophiucus looks like a burly old man, tussling with a snake:
NASA was pretty adamant in clarifying the difference between Astronomy and Astrology, the latter of which is not science. “Astrology is something else. It’s not science. No one has shown that astrology can be used to predict the future or describe what people are like based on their birth dates.”
NASA also pointed out that the Earth’s axis has shifted markedly over the last 3,000 years, making ancient zodiac signs pretty irrelevant today. So again, your zodiac sign has not been affected, despite all the clamoring you might find on social media.
"When the Babylonians first invented the 12 signs of zodiac, a birthday between about July 23 and August 22 meant being born under the constellation Leo. Now, 3,000 years later, the sky has shifted because Earth’s axis (North Pole) doesn’t point in quite the same direction," the space agency writes.
So let's all welcome Ophiucus, the swarthy old constellation who was overlooked in the name of pseudo-science and the palm-reading economy. It's been a long time coming, pal.