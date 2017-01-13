News

Newscaster Discovers Everyone Wore the Same Clothes and Things Get Ugly

By Published On 01/12/2017 By Published On 01/12/2017

Trending

related

How to Use Secret Netflix Codes to Unlock Hidden Movie Categories

related

Washington, DC Businesses You Should Support in 2017

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

It's not a Ron Burgundy-level coworker battle, but things got middle school lunchroom mean just prior to an Australian news broadcast. 

Before going on air, Nine News Now anchor Amber Sherlock realized that her coworker Julie Snook was wearing all-white, just like Sherlock. Also clad entirely in white was the segment's guest. Realizing that everyone wore the same thing to school, Sherlock snapped at Snook.

"I made this clear two-and-a-half hours ago," Sherlock said and said and then said again, reminding Snook that she was told to change her clothes or put on a jacket. One thing that's certain is if you watch this until the end you will never forget how long ago Sherlock told Snook to put on a jacket. 

The guest starts laughing, thinking it's a funny situation, but she quickly learns that she's the only one laughing. Snook apologizes and hopes that they can just carry on this one time. Nope. "It is an issue. Go and grab a jacket," says Sherlock.

Eventually, someone gets Snook a jacket and the segment happens.

Sherlock, in a statement to 9Honey, admits she "probably overreacted."

"Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times," she said. "And as anyone knows, it’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin." Seems fair. 

h/t Daily Dot

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple Is Charging $149 to Fix iPhones with a Known Design Flaw

related

READ MORE
Drop Everything, JetBlue is Flying to Roundtrip Cuba for Just $135

related

READ MORE
Get Ready for Live Videos to Clog Your Instagram Feed

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like