Newscaster Discovers Everyone Wore the Same Clothes and Things Get Ugly

It's not a Ron Burgundy-level coworker battle, but things got middle school lunchroom mean just prior to an Australian news broadcast.
Before going on air, Nine News Now anchor Amber Sherlock realized that her coworker Julie Snook was wearing all-white, just like Sherlock. Also clad entirely in white was the segment's guest. Realizing that everyone wore the same thing to school, Sherlock snapped at Snook.
"I made this clear two-and-a-half hours ago," Sherlock said and said and then said again, reminding Snook that she was told to change her clothes or put on a jacket. One thing that's certain is if you watch this until the end you will never forget how long ago Sherlock told Snook to put on a jacket.
The guest starts laughing, thinking it's a funny situation, but she quickly learns that she's the only one laughing. Snook apologizes and hopes that they can just carry on this one time. Nope. "It is an issue. Go and grab a jacket," says Sherlock.
Eventually, someone gets Snook a jacket and the segment happens.
Sherlock, in a statement to 9Honey, admits she "probably overreacted."
"Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times," she said. "And as anyone knows, it’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin." Seems fair.
h/t Daily Dot
