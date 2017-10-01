This Farmer Laughs Just Like His Chickens and No One Can Stop Laughing

You won't find many clips that offer less context than this. It starts and ends in uncontrollable laughter, but that's good enough for this broadcast to be more than worthwhile.
The clip comes from RTV Noord in the Netherlands. It features a man the video's description says is a chicken farmer, and he's at an event that looks a lot like the livestock barn at your local state fair.
None of that really matters. This man's greatness lies in his wonderful and wonderfully-timed laugh. He laughs like a chicken. More accurately, when he laughs, he crows exactly like a rooster with every breath he takes.
The reporter notices it but is able to keep himself together at first. More or less. At least, he doesn't double over in laughter until an actual chicken calls back to one of the farmer's laughing chicken noises. That really drives home the point. They sound eerily similar. So, naturally, that's the moment where everything falls apart, and the broadcast devolves into a wonderful pile of giggles and nonsense. We're all better off because this happened.
