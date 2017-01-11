News

Childish Reporter Can't Handle Hearing the Word 'Beaver'

By Published On 12/06/2016 By Published On 12/06/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

There are plenty of good reasons for uncontrollable laughter. A moose huffing car exhaust is one of them. "Just because" is totally one of them. Sometimes a single word is all it takes. That's what happened to one news anchor in the above clip. 

The broadcast from Tulsa's KJRH was airing a segment about an orphaned and rescued beaver named Rocky. Before throwing to the next segment one anchor started tossed the word beaver around carelessly. That is guaranteed to end in an innuendo-laced sentence. He makes it happen a couple times before breaking through his cohost's defenses. 

The laughter starts and can't be controlled, even as they go to weather. It seems like things have calmed during weather. But when they cut back to the anchors, things have gone poorly. They're still fighting laughter and wiping tears from their eyes.

Watch the clip above and satiate your own childish tendencies with more news mishaps with mash-ups of the best news bloopers from the last three months or a compilation of ones that are all about sexual innuendo.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Smartkase Gives Your iPhone 2x Battery Life and 256Gb of Memory for $70

related

READ MORE
This Frightening Car Lasso Lets Cops Rope Wheels During a High-Speed Chase

related

READ MORE
Live News Broadcast Made Amazon's Alexa Order Dollhouses for People

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like