Blizzard Bloopers Prove Doing News in the Snow Sucks

TV news reporters have one of the worst jobs in town when the weather goes full Waterworld. The recent blizzards in the midwest and along the east coast were a good reminder of this. Reporters are sent out to prove it's actually snowing, in case viewers can't be bothered to look out the window during their snow day.

News Be Funny put together a compilation of snowy news bloopers and it proves it's a horrible assignment. Reports in the snow can go wrong in so many ways.