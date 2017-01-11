Because You Missed It All, Here Are the Best News Bloopers From October

Every month the News Be Funny Youtube channel compiles the best live news slip-ups from the prior month. Those range from weird weather stories and teleprompter typos to simple, uncontrollable laughter. (Though the October roundup doesn't include Halloween bloopers because those were just collected in their own separate video filled with terribly mean on-air pranks.)

Highlights this month include a weirdly long weather report from a man wearing an inflatable T-Rex costume. It limits his ability to extend his arms, so he's only able to kind of vaguely motion toward various weather patterns with muffled descriptions of what's happening along the eastern seaboard. It has that weird quality of starting off a bit dull and getting funnier the longer it pointlessly carries on.