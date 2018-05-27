News Cameraman Falls Into Lake On-Air and the Crew Totally Loses It

If there's one sacred truth about having a job, it's that you're going to mess up. The only question is how many people will be there to witness it. And if you work on live broadcast news, chances are a lot of people are going to witness it.
A cameraman learned this all too well while shooting near the water for 8 News Now, a local news station in Las Vegas. He was filming a colleague as she paddled next to him in a kayak. And suddenly he was swimming next to her while still filming. It's hard to tell in the clip whether he tripped or walked straight off the dock, but either way, he ended up in the lake and somehow managed to save the shot. In the words of his colleague, "he is a professional."
Meanwhile, all of this was being broadcast out into the world and into the newsroom, where the rest of the colleagues were losing it. They claim that they're laughing at how incredible it was that he was able to find a well-framed shot despite being submerged. But if you listen carefully you can hear people laughing as soon as he takes his dive.
Either way, give this guy a Pulitzer.
h/t Mashable